Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $167.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $3,128,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,237,268 shares in the company, valued at $188,435,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $3,128,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 394,534 shares of company stock valued at $60,183,340. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

