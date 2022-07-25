Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 8,892 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 794.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 171,721 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,051 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:OGN opened at $31.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

