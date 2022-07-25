Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,702 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Matador Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 696.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MTDR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $47.76 on Monday. Matador Resources has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. The business had revenue of $565.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

