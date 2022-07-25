Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECK. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $318,590,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,942 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,114,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,186 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,514,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TECK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.65.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $26.03 on Monday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.63%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

