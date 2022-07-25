Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,780 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Zuora worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,823,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,816,000 after buying an additional 158,984 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,537,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,722,000 after buying an additional 114,021 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 933,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 342,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 824,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after buying an additional 23,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $193,120.18. Following the sale, the executive now owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,861.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 21,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $193,120.18. Following the sale, the executive now owns 59,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,861.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $95,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,483 shares of company stock valued at $840,478 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

ZUO stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.08.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

