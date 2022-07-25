Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,780 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Zuora worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,823,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,816,000 after buying an additional 158,984 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,537,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,722,000 after buying an additional 114,021 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 933,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 342,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 824,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after buying an additional 23,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Zuora Price Performance
ZUO stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.08.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Zuora Profile
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zuora (ZUO)
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.