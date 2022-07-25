Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 487.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,204 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Atkore worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 54.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its stake in Atkore by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 0.8% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Atkore stock opened at $88.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.27. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total value of $2,373,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,367.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $96,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,985. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

