Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,539 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Codexis worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 201,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Codexis by 10.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Codexis by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Codexis by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark set a $20.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Codexis from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $396,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDXS opened at $7.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Codexis had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

