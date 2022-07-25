Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 165.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,349 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 91,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 86.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 22,183 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 16,045 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $62.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.87. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In related news, CEO John F. Sheridan acquired 2,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.90 per share, for a total transaction of $174,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,054.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and have sold 22,607 shares valued at $1,829,208. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

