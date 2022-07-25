Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,056 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $105,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,014 shares of company stock valued at $299,202 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $143.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.03. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

