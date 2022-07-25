Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 209 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,290,000 after purchasing an additional 55,963 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,945,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $162,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $266.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.04 and a 52 week high of $275.13.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 10.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

