Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 689 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $690,223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $228,567,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,828,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,618,000 after acquiring an additional 993,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,115,000 after acquiring an additional 859,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $99.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day moving average of $115.09.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.