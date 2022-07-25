Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 126,196 International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of International Game Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1,028.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of IGT opened at $18.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.91.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.