Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 95,136 Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 95,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Privia Health Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 77.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

PRVA stock opened at $36.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.72. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $47.77.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.36 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. Analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,748.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,748.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,788.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 606,003 shares of company stock worth $19,177,701. 57.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

