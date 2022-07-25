Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,230 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Inotiv worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth $123,979,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth $20,363,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after buying an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 126,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after buying an additional 37,326 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

NASDAQ NOTV opened at $16.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

