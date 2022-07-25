Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,623 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 27,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,183,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,645,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $37.26 on Monday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $80.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.36). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.21.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director James K. Price bought 11,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $500,026.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,678,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James K. Price purchased 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $499,849.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,019,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,203,025.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Price purchased 11,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,026.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,678,519.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

