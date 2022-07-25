Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,353 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of European Wax Center worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the fourth quarter valued at $4,951,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 202,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the fourth quarter worth about $2,402,000. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the fourth quarter worth about $17,356,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 4,860,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $104,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,110,492 shares in the company, valued at $281,875,578. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other European Wax Center news, insider Jyoti A. Lynch sold 30,000 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 4,860,000 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $104,490,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,110,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,875,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,125,000 shares of company stock worth $110,187,500. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

European Wax Center stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 161.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $45.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

