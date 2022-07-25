Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,007 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of The Shyft Group worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.92 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.61%.

SHYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

