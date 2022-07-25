Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.70% of IRadimed worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in IRadimed during the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in IRadimed by 397.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IRadimed during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in IRadimed by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in IRadimed during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IRadimed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IRadimed Stock Performance

IRMD stock opened at $37.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64 and a beta of 0.92. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IRadimed

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $335,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,887,513.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IRadimed

(Get Rating)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.