Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ExlService worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ExlService by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,704,000 after buying an additional 244,228 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ExlService by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,002,000 after purchasing an additional 110,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in ExlService by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 410,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,872,000 after purchasing an additional 71,367 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $10,192,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ExlService by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $345,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,079.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $143.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.47. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $156.15.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.04 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

