Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,927 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 46,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its position in Tetra Tech by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $144.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.88. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.