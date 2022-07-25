Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) by 271.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,331 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Paragon 28 worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Paragon 28 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

In other Paragon 28 news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $449,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,641,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,523,460.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Paragon 28 news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 13,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $259,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,813. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $449,750.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,641,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,523,460.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,853 in the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paragon 28 stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

