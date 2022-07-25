Calamos Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 259.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,694 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Switch Trading Up 0.1 %

SWCH stock opened at $33.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 842.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Switch Increases Dividend

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 525.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $1,349,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,044,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,716,706.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,014,000. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen downgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Switch to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. William Blair downgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.48.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Stories

