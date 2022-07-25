Calamos Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $4,337,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,053.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 49,838 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $122.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.32 and its 200-day moving average is $127.14. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $105.38 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

