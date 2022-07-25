Calamos Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,063 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Summit Materials worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Summit Materials by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

SUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.86.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

