Calamos Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 124.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,541 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 194,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 16.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 5.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $79.39 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.11 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average is $79.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLNT. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

Planet Fitness Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.