Calamos Advisors LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,930 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of SilverBow Resources worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBOW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 653.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 376,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after buying an additional 326,786 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 85,199 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 55,994 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBOW. TheStreet cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity

SilverBow Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $401,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,536.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other SilverBow Resources news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C bought 300,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $8,787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,281,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,110,917.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $401,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,536.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBOW stock opened at $37.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $626.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 2.02.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.56. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 87.14%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.