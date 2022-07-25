Calamos Advisors LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) by 183.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,365 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Xponential Fitness worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XPOF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $825,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPOF opened at $13.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $646.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.84. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 17.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

