Calamos Advisors LLC Has $366.05 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,341,526 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 28,436 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $366,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.12.
Shares of NVDA stock opened at $173.19 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $432.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.02.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.
