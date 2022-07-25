Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Diodes worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $722,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Diodes by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Diodes by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $75.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.22. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.45 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

