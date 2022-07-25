Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $169.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $102.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.39 and a beta of 0.61. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.49 and a 1-year high of $209.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $324,808.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,708.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

