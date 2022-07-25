Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WH. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WH opened at $69.96 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at $933,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

See Also

