Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $1.80 Million in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Prometheus Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RXDX. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 328,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 159,369 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $6,036,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 129,174 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $2,257,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $2,030,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $34.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $51.96.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,722.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. Research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

RXDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences to $60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

