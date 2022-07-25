Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 208,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPKB opened at $9.80 on Monday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Profile

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

