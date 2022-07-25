Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $2.97 Million in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Copa at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at $206,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPA opened at $64.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.34. Copa had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $571.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CPA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Copa from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

