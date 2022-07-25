Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $3.44 Million in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,714 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 1,730.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Paylocity by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Trading Down 1.9 %

Paylocity stock opened at $195.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.11 and a 200-day moving average of $190.73. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $314.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $232.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $563,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $563,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,719 shares of company stock worth $24,939,262 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

