Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $4.70 Million in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,000.

Separately, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $40,000.

NASDAQ ROLLP opened at $107.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.29. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $126.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RBC Bearings news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,320.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

