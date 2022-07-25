Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 94,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMPH. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $35.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $44.46.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.60 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPH. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $63,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,842 shares in the company, valued at $449,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $63,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,842 shares in the company, valued at $449,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $55,151.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,650.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,436 shares of company stock worth $5,179,228 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

