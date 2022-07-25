Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iRhythm Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,728,000 after acquiring an additional 287,654 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,214,000 after acquiring an additional 777,000 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $94,152,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,862,000 after acquiring an additional 64,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 746,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,881,000 after acquiring an additional 144,674 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of IRTC opened at $149.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 1.34. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies
In other iRhythm Technologies news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $134,927.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,276 shares of company stock worth $1,501,009 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
iRhythm Technologies Company Profile
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.