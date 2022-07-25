Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iRhythm Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,728,000 after acquiring an additional 287,654 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,214,000 after acquiring an additional 777,000 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $94,152,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,862,000 after acquiring an additional 64,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 746,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,881,000 after acquiring an additional 144,674 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IRTC opened at $149.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 1.34. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $169.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $183.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other iRhythm Technologies news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.76, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,977 shares in the company, valued at $556,229.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $134,927.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,276 shares of company stock worth $1,501,009 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.