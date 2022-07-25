Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 322,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ProPetro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 172,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 257,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Insider Transactions at ProPetro

ProPetro Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,469.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $296,049.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,412.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $88,469.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,958 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $8.79 on Monday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $916.28 million, a P/E ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Profile

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.