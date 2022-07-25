Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 249,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Zeta Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 25,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -1.57.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 61.52% and a negative return on equity of 389.93%. The business had revenue of $126.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 6,185 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $34,883.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zeta Global from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

