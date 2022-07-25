Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000.
Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PLAOU opened at $10.08 on Monday. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06.
Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Profile
