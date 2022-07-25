Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAOU opened at $10.08 on Monday. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $10.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Get Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition alerts:

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.