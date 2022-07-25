Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Impinj worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 2,395.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,597,000 after buying an additional 980,464 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $53,585,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 386,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,257,000 after buying an additional 235,142 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 201,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after buying an additional 100,480 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $8,810,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj stock opened at $70.30 on Monday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.13 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $30,962.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,084,242.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $30,962.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,084,242.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $63,043.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,437.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,069 shares of company stock valued at $606,135. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Impinj from $89.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

