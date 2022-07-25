Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRVN. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $30.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 81.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.52. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $468.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

