Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,096,000 after purchasing an additional 587,681 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,116,000 after buying an additional 255,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,678,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,561,000 after buying an additional 100,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,382,000 after buying an additional 73,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,461,000 after buying an additional 29,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $57.23 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi bought 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $496,261.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,146.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi bought 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $496,261.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,146.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Douglass sold 2,512 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $130,372.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,982,980.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,685. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.