Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 90,671 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Harmonic worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,093,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 470,299 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 659,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares in the company, valued at $992,540.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harmonic Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on HLIT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

HLIT opened at $10.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.57 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

