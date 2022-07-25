Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,504 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,713 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Aspen Aerogels worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 17.0% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 367,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,664,000 after purchasing an additional 53,380 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth about $481,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth about $4,270,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 170.0% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $10.26 on Monday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $370.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.48 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.