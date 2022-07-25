Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 18,957 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,957 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Skyline Champion worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $1,701,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 194,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $59.49 on Monday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average is $58.70.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upgraded Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

