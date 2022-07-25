Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 19,093 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,093 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of OptimizeRx worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,290,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a market capitalization of $373.02 million, a PE ratio of -128.44 and a beta of 0.87. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPRX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

