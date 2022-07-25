Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 20,029 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 20,029 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $111,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,188 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,333,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.5% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $306.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $315.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.95 and its 200 day moving average is $315.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

