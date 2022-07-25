Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 21,632 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,632 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Saia by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,244,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Saia by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,345,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Saia from $290.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.31.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $210.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.16 and a 200-day moving average of $232.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

